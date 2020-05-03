May 3 COVID-19 cases per county; search by ZIP code

Cook County's Department of Public Health has a website, shown here at the end of March, that breaks down cases of COVID-19 suburb by suburb.

• Find an interactive map where you can search counts by ZIP code at dailyherald.com.

Cook County

• As of Sunday, suburban Cook County had 17,460 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 777 deaths, according to the IDPH's coronavirus website (visit bit.ly/dhIDPHcovid19). In Chicago: 24,864 cases and 1,009 fatalities.

• The Cook County Department of Public Health listed 882 cases of COVID-19 in Des Plaines, 296 cases in Glenview, 291 in Mount Prospect, 281 in Wheeling, 217 in Palatine, 216 in Streamwood, 203 in Schaumburg, 192 in Arlington Heights, 186 in Hoffman Estates, 166 in Park Ridge, 127 in Rolling Meadows, 110 in Elk Grove Village, 96 in Prospect Heights, and 43 in Buffalo Grove (Cook County portion).

Lake County

• The Lake County Health Department still listed 3,794 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 127 deaths on its coronavirus website on Sunday, not different from Friday's numbers.

• Cases in some Lake County towns: 1,285 to 1,289 in Waukegan and 45 to 49 in unincorporated areas near Waukegan; 125 to 129 in Gurnee and 25 to 29 in unincorporated areas near Gurnee; 80 to 84 in Round Lake and 60 to 64 in unincorporated areas near Round Lake; 165 to 169 in Mundelein and 15 to 19 in unincorporated areas near Mundelein; 45 to 49 in Libertyville and 15 to 19 in unincorporated areas near Libertyville; 85 to 89 in Vernon Hills and less than five in unincorporated areas near Vernon Hills; 35 to 39 in Grayslake and 25 to 29 in unincorporated areas near Grayslake; 55 to 59 in Wauconda and 10 to 14 in unincorporated areas near Wauconda; 60 to 64 in Buffalo Grove and less than five in unincorporated areas near Buffalo Grove (Lake County portion); 50 to 54 in Lake Zurich and five to nine in unincorporated area near Lake Zurich; and 15 to 19 in Lake Villa and 25 to 29 in unincorporated areas near Lake Villa.

DuPage County

• The DuPage County Health Department reports 3,439 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 189 deaths on its coronavirus website Sunday.

• Cases per suburb include 318 in Addison, 252 in Bensenville, 240 in Glendale Heights, 237 in West Chicago, 233 in Naperville (DuPage portion), 228 in Carol Stream, 142 in Elmhurst and Lombard, 115 in Bloomingdale, 113 in Aurora (DuPage County portion), 109 in Downers Grove, 101 in Wheaton, 93 in Willowbrook, and 69 in Glen Ellyn.

Kane County

• The Kane County Health Department confirms 1,965 cases of COVID-19 with 57 deaths on its website Sunday at kanehealth.com.

• The most recent listing of cases per town include 803 in Aurora (Kane County portion), 370 in Elgin (Kane portion), 182 in Carpentersville, 89 in St. Charles, 76 in Geneva, 73 in South Elgin, 44 in Batavia, 43 in North Aurora, 20 in Gilberts, and 18 in Sugar Grove.

McHenry County

• There are 742 cases of COVID-19 and 39 deaths in McHenry County, according to the health department's website Sunday.

Will County

• There have been 2,868 cases of COVID-19 and 162 deaths, according to the Will County Health Department's website Sunday.

• Cases per town include 179 in Naperville (Will County portion), and 24 in Aurora (Will County portion).