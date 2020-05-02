Route 59 in Naperville reopened after crash

Route 59 in Naperville reopened after being closed for several hours Saturday afternoon due to a traffic crash that caused no fatalities or injuries.

Naperville firefighters and police officers responded to the call about 1 p.m. Saturday. According to Naperville Fire Department Captain Rick Zakaras, the driver of a southbound semitruck lost control of the vehicle for an unknown reason, broke through the guard rail, knocked down a street lamp, crossed the median and wound up wedged in a northbound underpass beneath the Burlington Northern railroad line just south of North Aurora Road.

All lanes were open again by about 9:35 p.m., according to state police. In addition to clearing the truck from the northbound lanes, a spill of diesel fuel required cleaning.

The northbound closure was in place between North Aurora Road and Glacier Park. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Burlington Northern officials checked the site and deemed the area safe for railroad traffic. The Naperville Fire Department left the scene just after 7 p.m.