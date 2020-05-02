Long-secret phone bill in Koschman case reveals early calls to Mayor Daley's brother

Sixteen years after then-Mayor Richard M. Daley's nephew Richard J. "R.J." Vanecko threw a punch that cost Mount Prospect resident David Koschman his life, newly released cellphone records reveal that one of the people Vanecko was with called the mayor's brother just eight hours after the incident.

Long hidden from public view by a court order, the phone bill obtained by the Chicago Sun-Times shows Bridget Higgins McCarthy called attorney Michael Daley around the time that two Chicago police detectives had come to the McCarthys' house. The cops were looking for two men who ran away after the punch was thrown, leaving Koschman, 21, unconscious on Division Street around 3:15 a.m. on April 25, 2004.

