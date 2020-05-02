Family was light of Mount Prospect salesman's life

Robert Thomas Rogers loved to talk about his 11 children.

"I think it was certainly the light of his life," son Steve Rogers said.

The Mount Prospect resident, who died April 21 at age 91 from complications due to COVID-19, was a salesman who enjoyed telling stories about all of his children. The "wow factor" helped him open doors on his sales calls, his son said.

Rogers is survived by his wife of 68 years, Margaret. His son described their marriage as "a great partnership."

During the Korean Warm Rogers served with the Army Signal Corps decrypting messages.

Later he took a job with Carrier Envelope Co. and soon became its owner.

"He enjoyed it," his son said. "He certainly made it seem important, and it was."

He also was active at St. Raymond's Church and served in a variety of ways over the years. He was an avid bowler who took part in a Paddock Publications league.

His family recently held a virtual wake that lasted about four hours, allowing his wife, children, 31 grandchildren and nine great grandchildren the opportunity to mourn together and tell stories.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Alzheimer's Association designated for research only.