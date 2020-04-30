Bloomingdale man charged with murdering nephew, apprehended in Michigan

A 50-year-old Bloomingdale man accused of strangling his nephew to death is in custody in Ingham County, Michigan.

Dominick Taylor, of the 200 block of Freeport Drive, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the death of Damian B. Scott, according to the DuPage County state's attorney's office. Extradition proceedings are pending.

The complaint was filed in DuPage County on Wednesday after prosecutors allege the murder took place Saturday or Sunday.

Judge Kavita Athanikar issued a $2 million bond with 10% applied to the arrest warrant for Taylor.

Taylor was taken into custody Tuesday in Lansing, Michigan.

"In the throes of a deadly pandemic (COVID-19), the apprehension of a man who allegedly fled the state after committing a brutal murder speaks volumes to the dedication of law enforcement in DuPage County," State's Attorney Robert B. Berlin said in a written statement. "I could not be more proud of the efforts exhibited by all those involved including the Bloomingdale Police Department, members of the MERIT task force, investigators from my office and Assistant State's Attorney Lee Roupas."

Berlin also thanked DuPage County Coroner Dr. Richard Jorgensen and his office, the Lansing Police Department, the Ingham County Prosecutor's Office and the Michigan State Police for "their outstanding work and assistance in this investigation."

Bloomingdale Director of Public Safety Frank Giammarese said. "We, as a police department, are saddened by the senseless death of Damian Scott. During these trying times, law enforcement is faced with so many challenges. I am exceptionally proud of the commitment and dedication of our staff, and all law enforcement involved in this case."