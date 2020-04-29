Mundelein parks supervisor appearing on national podcast
Updated 4/29/2020 10:03 AM
Mundelein Park & Recreation District's Marissa Moravec will be a featured guest on the podcast "Becky Talks Parks" available Thursday, April 30.
Moravec, recreation supervisor overseeing the Regent Center and adult programming, will be discussing women in the field of parks and recreation and the challenges they face.
Becky Talks Parks is a weekly podcast produced by Becky Dunlap, a parks and recreation consultant in Atlanta. Moravec, a mom of two young children, said many women regardless of field or profession will be able to relate to the episode. The free podcast will be available at https://beckytalksparks.com/, or search Becky Talks Parks through a podcast app on a smartphone.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.