Mundelein parks supervisor appearing on national podcast

Mundelein Park & Recreation District's Marissa Moravec will be a featured guest on the podcast "Becky Talks Parks" available Thursday, April 30.

Moravec, recreation supervisor overseeing the Regent Center and adult programming, will be discussing women in the field of parks and recreation and the challenges they face.

Becky Talks Parks is a weekly podcast produced by Becky Dunlap, a parks and recreation consultant in Atlanta. Moravec, a mom of two young children, said many women regardless of field or profession will be able to relate to the episode. The free podcast will be available at https://beckytalksparks.com/, or search Becky Talks Parks through a podcast app on a smartphone.