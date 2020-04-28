Schaumburg couple surprised with drive-by baby shower

Arek and Angelika Fejklowicz at their home in Schaumburg after their family threw them a drive-by baby shower to welcome their baby boy into the world. Courtesy of the Fejklowicz Family

Arek and Angelika Fejklowicz were surprised with a drive-by baby shower at their Schaumburg home Sunday after their scheduled baby shower was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Honking decorated cars, balloons and cheering family members greeted the couple who is expecting their first baby in a couple of weeks.

"We were totally not expecting it," said the soon-to-be mom, Angelika. "I was very emotional and excited to see everyone like my parents, cousins, aunts and uncles from a distance," who traveled in a 10-car parade.

"The unfortunate part is my husband is not allowed to the doctor appointments anymore as patients are the only one allowed inside, so we had to FaceTime for our last ultrasound, so that is the new way of doing things I guess. We're thankful to be healthy, but a bit sad to be missing out on what is supposed to be a celebratory time with friends and family."

It's a boy, by the way.