Schaumburg cancels Prairie Arts Festival, Memorial Day ceremony

With the Illinois stay-at-home order extended through the month of May, the village of Schaumburg has announced the cancellation of its Prairie Arts Festival and Memorial Day Observance.

The 33rd annual festival was scheduled to be held May 23-24 on the grounds of the Robert O. Atcher Municipal Center and typically features more than 100 talented artists from throughout the nation, live entertainers, food trucks and children's art activities.

In addition to the Prairie Arts Festival, the St. Peter Memorial Day Observance for May 25, which is coordinated with and supported by the village, has also been canceled. The event is a joint observation that begins in Hoffman Estates and concludes with a ceremony in Schaumburg at St. Peter Church.

For more information regarding event cancellations, visit the village's dedicated COVID-19 webpage at http://bit.ly/38tpAEW, dial 311 in the Schaumburg, or call (847) 895-4500 outside of Schaumburg.