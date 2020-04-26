Fire damages Streamwood garage, but no injuries reported

A garage fire in Streamwood drew a large response Sunday afternoon but resulted in no injuries to residents or responders.

Streamwood firefighters called to a two-story home in the 600 block of South Park Boulevard at about 3 p.m. arrived to find an attached one-car garage on fire. The home's occupants evacuated and were outside when firefighters arrived at the scene, officials said.

Firefighters had the blaze under control by 4:05 p.m. and contained it to the garage, but the home was left uninhabitable because of smoke and water damage, according to the fire department. A vehicle in the garage was heavily damaged, officials said, estimating the total damage from the blaze at $60,000.

In addition to Streamwood, firefighters from Bartlett, East Dundee, Hanover Park and Hoffman Estates responded to the call. Personnel from the Carpentersville and South Elgin fire departments also assisted.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.