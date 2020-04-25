TRAFFIC ALERT: 4 WB lanes closed on I-290 east of York Road

Four lanes of westbound traffic on Interstate 290 are closed east of York Road due to an overturned truck tractor semitrailer, according to a statement from the Illinois State Police.

No injuries were reported in the crash that occurred at about 7:15 p.m. on Saturday in DuPage County. The left four lanes of westbound traffic on the highway were expected to be closed for one or two hours to allow for investigation and to clean up the site.

The right lane of westbound Interstate 290 remains open but police advise caution while driving in the area. Alternate routes should be used.