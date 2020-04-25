Police searching for missing Woodridge resident

The Illinois State Police activated an endangered missing person advisory Saturday for Anthony J. Wellwerts, 69, of Woodridge, who has a condition that places him in danger.

Any person with information should contact the Woodridge Police Department at (630) 719-4732, or call 911.

Wellwerts is 5-feet-7 and weighs 300 pounds. The last location of his cellphone was in the area of 4227 W. 43rd St. in Chicago at 8:52 a.m. Friday.

Wellwerts was driving a silver 2011 Chevrolet Impala with Illinois license plate R741409. The vehicle has heavy front end damage and the hood is heavily dented.