2,119 new COVID-19 cases, 80 more deaths

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker gave an update on the state's efforts to stop the spread of coronavirus at his daily media briefing Saturday. He's pictured here at a briefing a week ago. Tyler LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP

State officials addressed "myths, rumors and general misinformation" regarding cleaning agents and COVID-19 in the wake of remarks made by President Donald Trump.

"Ingesting, injecting, snorting household cleaners is dangerous. It is not advised and it can be deadly," Illinois Department of Public Health Director Ngozi Ezike said during a briefing Saturday.

The Illinois Poison Center has seen a "significant" increase in calls regarding the use of cleaning agents in the last two days, compared to the same time last year, Ezike said.

That included calls regarding the use of a detergent solution for a sinus rinse, and gargling with bleach and mouthwash in an attempt to kill the new coronavirus, Ezike said.

President Donald Trump made comments Thursday that disinfectants perhaps could be injected or ingested to fight COVID-19. His suggestion prompted some cleaning products makers to warn they should never be used internally.

"Please listen to scientists and health experts about how to stay healthy and how to protect yourself from his novel coronavirus," Ezike said.

State officials also announced that Illinois registered 2,119 new cases of COVID-19 and 80 more deaths statewide.

The state is reporting a total of 41,777 cases of the respiratory disease, including 1,874 deaths, in 96 counties in Illinois.

The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

A total 201,617 tests have been performed statewide, officials said.

The new data comes two days after Gov. J.B. Pritzker extended the state's stay-at-home order through May 30.

The order will require residents to wear face masks in public places effective May 1.

While it's difficult to find masks in retail stores and online, Pritzker suggested Friday that people try a homemade version.

The Centers for Disease Control recommends the general public leave surgical or N-95 masks for health care workers and, instead, wear cloth face coverings.

Surgeon General Jerome Adams had a short video on making cloth masks from household items on the CDC's coronavirus website.