Teens find body in field near Wauconda

Three teens found a body Friday afternoon in a field in an unincorporated area near Wauconda.

According to the Lake County sheriff's office, deputies responded about 4 p.m. to a report of a possible body in a field on the 25200 block of West Old Rand Road.

The teens said they discovered the body while collecting firewood. Deputies were led to an open area, where they saw a body in advanced stages of decomposition.

The sheriff's office said the age and gender could not be determined. There were no obvious signs of foul play.

The Lake County coroner's office is scheduling an autopsy as the investigation continues.