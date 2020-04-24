McHenry outdoor drive-in theater no longer scheduled to open May 1

The McHenry Outdoor Theater will no longer open on May 1, owner Scott Dehn announced.

Dehn wrote on the theater's Facebook page his disappointment after spending "thousands of dollars" on health-related protocols, training his employees and booking "stay-in-car" graduations.

"This news has left me with so many emotions and literally sick over the disappointment I am sure you feel along with myself and my staff," he wrote on Facebook.

Dehn received an email, which had no name attached, from an unnamed state government office saying the business is not essential and can't open.

"I immediately responded with the names of the individuals who gave me the green light. I outlined all of the health and safety precautions I would have in place. I also provided links to other drive-in theaters that are either open or will be opening soon. I have not gotten a response," Dehn wrote on the theater's Facebook page.

Dehn initially thought his business was no different from a restaurant and decided to call the health department to see if opening was possible. He then was referred to a state government office. Dehn said in the post that he had worked with three individuals from that office to open on May 1.

"I implemented their plans and added some of my own. Eventually we got to a point where I was told that they had nothing left to add and wished me good luck for our season. This is when I went public about opening May 1," he said.

"I would like to thank you all for your continued unwavering support through these difficult times," Dehn said, "We'll be back ... One way or another."

Dehn had planned to start the season with a "Prehistoric Weekend," screening "The Flintstones" and "Jurassic Park." The drive-in would keep social distancing, provide takeout-style food service and limit its capacity to 350 cars.