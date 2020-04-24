COVID-19 cases spike by 2,724 as state tests record number of people

Gov. J.B. Pritzker provides a daily Illinois coronavirus update at the Thompson Center in Chicago. Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

The number of people dying from COVID-19 grew by 108 Friday, Illinois officials announced, with 2,724 more cases, the highest infection numbers to date.

That leaves the total cases of the respiratory disease at 39,658 and fatalities at 1,795 statewide.

The spike in cases is attributable to a surge in testing, officials said.

The state's goal was to achieve 10,000 a day, in the last 24 hours about 16,000 people were tested, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said. Of those recent specimens, 17% were positive.

"We have flattened the curve; we have lowered the amount of lives lost," Illinois Department of Public Health Director Ngozi Ezike said, adding people need to stay at home and follow precautions like washing hands.

The new data comes a day after Pritzker extended the state's stay at home order through May 30 with some tweaks that allow businesses such as pet groomers and nurseries to reopen with some restrictions.

The intent is to reduce the spread of the deadly virus, Pritzker said.

The state will also require residents to wear face masks in public places effective May 1, a move that's raising questions about implementation and specifics.