COVID-19 cases spike by 2,724 as state test count hits record, DIY masks suggested

Gov. J.B. Pritzker provides a daily Illinois coronavirus update at the Thompson Center in Chicago. Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Illinois has surpassed its initial COVID-19 testing goals, officials said at a Friday briefing where they also announced 108 more people had died from the virus with 2,724 additional cases, a new daily high.

That leaves the total cases of the respiratory disease at 39,658 and fatalities at 1,795 statewide.

The 2,724 tally is linked to a surge in testing, officials said.

The state's goal was to achieve 10,000 a day, and in the last 24 hours about 16,000 people were tested, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said; 17% were positive.

The new data comes a day after Pritzker extended the state's stay-at-home order through May 30. The intent is to reduce the spread of the deadly virus, health experts said.

The state will also require residents to wear face masks in public places effective May 1, a move that's raised some questions about implementation and specifics.

Currently, it's virtually impossible to find masks in retail stores, and ordering online can take weeks.

Asked about the issue and how residents without credit cards might obtain one, Pritzker suggested individuals try a homemade version.

"I saw a video of how somebody can take a T-shirt and use it to make a mask with, tying it behind their head and so on," Pritzker said. "I think there's lots of ways to do it. I would recommend somebody go online and type in 'homemade masks' or 'homemade face covering.' They're much less expensive than trying to buy one online."

Pritzker addressed the efficacy of antibody tests that can determine a person's immunity to COVID-19. He stressed the technology is evolving and is sometimes being promoted in an "irresponsible" way.

"It's a novel virus, so researchers don't know to what extent having COVID-19 antibodies equals immunity."