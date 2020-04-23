 

Stay-at-home order extended until May 30; face coverings will be required in public starting May 1

  • Gov. J.B. Pritzker

    Gov. J.B. Pritzker

 
Jake Griffin
 
 
Updated 4/23/2020 3:05 PM

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker is extending the state's stay-at-home order until May 30.

The governor said the move was necessary as a plateau of new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations isn't expected until the middle of next month.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Starting May 1, everyone will be required to wear face coverings in public as well.

Meanwhile, state health officials announced another 123 people had died from the coronavirus and an additional 1,826 are infected.

That brings the state's death toll from the disease to 1,688 and the number of infections statewide to 36,934.

As part of the stay-at-home extension, Pritzker also allowed animal grooming operations to resume along with greenhouses, gardening centers and nurseries.

He's also allowing state parks and golf courses to reopen as well "under strict safety guidelines provided by the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity."

