Suburban firefighters gather to mourn colleague who died in accident last week

Fire trucks and ambulances formed a funeral procession Wednesday to honor a veteran Lincolnshire-Riverwoods Fire Protection District firefighter/paramedic who died in an off-duty accident last week.

Vehicles from Lincolnshire-Riverwoods and the McHenry Township Fire Protection District escorted Mark Amore's casket to St. Patrick's Cemetery in McHenry. Amore, 46, of McHenry, served with both departments over a 25-year career.

Amore also worked as a heavy equipment operator for a suburban company. He died April 16 when a construction vehicle he was using at a Fox Lake marina went into the water and overturned.

A funeral Mass open only to Amore's immediate family was said Wednesday morning at the Church of Holy Apostles in McHenry. The ceremony was livestreamed online so other mourners could observe.

After the Mass, a traditional bell-ringing ceremony and other activities were held outside the building so other gathered mourners could observe.

The U.S. flag covering Amore's coffin was formally folded and presented to Amore's widow, Jaimie.

Arlington Heights Fire Lt. Matt Yegge, a friend of Amore's, shared some remarks, too, and a piper performed.

Dozens of uniformed firemen and some police officers were among the mourners. After the bell ceremony, firefighters loaded Amore's casket onto the back of a Lincolnshire-Riverwoods truck for transportation to the cemetery. The truck was adorned with purple and black memorial bunting, as were other vehicles in the procession.

The activities were more sparsely attended than traditional firefighter funerals because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Participating firefighters wore protective masks, but other mourners did not.

Amore, whose father was former McHenry Township fire district Chief Wayne Amore, joined that department in the mid-1990s after other jobs in public safety. He jumped to the Lincolnshire-Riverwoods district in 2001.

In addition to his wife, Amore's survivors include two children and his parents.

Memorial donations may be given to Midwest Athletes Against Childhood Cancer at maccfund.org. Donations for Amore's children can be sent to the Mark Amore Tribute Fund, care of Justen Funeral Home, 3700 W. Charles J. Miller Road, McHenry, IL, 60050.