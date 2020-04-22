One hurt, others displaced by Lisle apartment fire

Lisle officials have deemedfour units uninhabitable after a Tuesday fire on the 4700 block of St. Joseph Creek Road. Courtesy Lisle-Woodridge Fire District

One person was injured and others were displaced following an apartment fire Tuesday night in Lisle. Courtesy Lisle-Woodridge Fire District

One person was injured and residents of three other apartments were forced from their homes when fire struck their five-story building Tuesday night on the 4700 block of St. Joseph Creek Road in Lisle.

Crews from the Lisle-Woodridge Fire District responded at 9:01 p.m. and arrived four minutes later to find heavy fire and smoke coming from a first-floor apartment.

Firefighters and police officers helped evacuate the building while crews battled the blaze.

Fire damage was limited to the one apartment, authorities said, but there was water damage on the first floor and lower level garage and smoke throughout much of the building.

The fire was extinguished within 23 minutes of firefighters' arrival.

Lisle's building department deemed four apartment units uninhabitable due to smoke and water damage. Displaced residents were offered temporary housing by the Red Cross.

One resident of the apartment where the fire began was taken to Edward Hospital in Naperville with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Lisle-Woodridge Fire District units were assisted on the scene by the Darien-Woodridge, Lombard and Downers Grove fire departments.