DuPage County Fair canceled
Updated 4/22/2020 2:30 PM
The DuPage County Fair, originally scheduled for July 22 through 26 in Wheaton, has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fair officials said they will huddle with representatives of the farm bureau, 4-H Youth Development Program, and vendors and exhibitors to determine how and when to continue the fair. They said such discussions will include "re-engineering what a fair could look like later this year."
Officials said they now will focus on ways to restart activities at the fairgrounds at 2015 Manchester Road. They said they are expanding the community garden and continuing work on a beautification plan.
