10-year-old Arlington Heights 'Ninja' ready for prime time

Owen Pham, a 10-year-old from Arlington Heights, will compete on the May 1 episode of "American Ninja Warrior Junior." Courtesy of Eddy Chen/Universal Kids

Spider Walls and Flying Squirrels might sound like something out of a childhood nightmare, but it's just another day on the course for Owen Pham.

The 10-year-old from Arlington Heights not only challenges those obstacles, but he also takes on a Crazy Cliffhanger and Little Dipper as part of his "ninja" training.

You can see Owen put his skills on display when he appears on the 6 p.m. May 1 episode of "American Ninja Warrior Junior" on the Universal Kids network.

While many of the obstacles on the competition course feature odd-sounding names, it's nothing new for someone who's been practicing for this moment for two years.

"I thought I'd try it out and I was pretty good at it," said Owen, who attends Olive-Mary Stitt Elementary School. "My mom signed me up for a competition in Wisconsin and I finished first. That's how I got into Ninja."

If Owen advances in the tournament on the May 1 episode, he'll move on to the following week's episode and into the event semifinals. The finals will be broadcast on Universal Kids on June 13, almost a year after the filming took place in July.

While he and his family know how it all turns out, it's been tough not telling others.

"I think it's hard for kids, but it's hard for a mom and a dad, too," said Colleen Pham, Owen's mother.

The family hoped to host a viewing party next week, but the stay-at-home order due to the COVID-19 pandemic changed plans. They're not sure exactly what they'll do, but they've got ideas for a "virtual" gathering.

"We're experimenting," Colleen Pham said. "We're thinking about putting poster boards on our porch next weekend, and if people want to come by and decorate a sign and put them in the yard, they could do that. We're trying to piece it together."

Owen and his younger brother Ryan both participate in Ninja competitions with the blessing of Colleen and her husband, Chinh. Through gyms like Ultimate Ninjas in Libertyville and Windy City Ninjas in Elmhurst, they've honed their skills under the guidance of trainers.

Owen also plays football and soccer, but through Ninja competitions he found something a little more exhilarating.

"It's always a lot of nerves going in, just wondering how I'm going to do," Owen said. "Am I going to do good or am I going to do bad? Nerves are sometimes good to help you on the course, but it can also be scary because you don't know how you're going to do."

The threat of injury makes it even scarier, something Owen knows all too well.

He actually qualified for the first season of American Ninja Warrior Junior, but he broke his left elbow while training and missed the competition. The injury -- occurring just after he recovered from a broken wrist -- took seven months to heal, but he was ready to go in July.

It's all part of the risk of being a Ninja.

"I'm very reckless," Owen said with a laugh. "There's lots of strategy for how you're going to do it. How can I catch up and how can I make sure I'm not going to fall? It's just a lot of fun."