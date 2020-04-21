McHenry Outdoor Drive-In Theater plans to open May 1 with strict guidelines

The McHenry Outdoor Drive-In Theater will open immediately after the stay-at-home order is lifted May 1 and May 2, according to its Facebook page.

For "Prehistoric Weekend," the theater will be screening "The Flintstones" and "Jurassic Park."

Owner Scott Dehn wrote on the theater's Facebook page that he has "been working very hard" alongside "proper government authorities in developing a comprehensive plan and procedure guidelines" to open and operate in a safe and sanitary way.

The theater will enforce several precautionary measures, including a "strict" Stay In Car rule. Those who want to sit in the back of their truck or van will be required to wear a mask.

Vehicles will be spaced out 10 to 15 feet for social distancing.

As opposed to the normal capacity of 750 vehicles, the theater will allow 350 vehicles because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dehn also said they will "heavily stocked" on hand soap and sanitizer. Masks and/or gloves also will be made available to the public if needed.

He wrote in the post that all employees are educated and trained on personal sanitation and sanitation of the facility. Employees must wash their hands every 15 to 20 minutes and must wear masks and change gloves frequently.

Tickets will not be given out at the box office to restrict the possibility of cross-contamination.

Although radios will be available for rent at the box office for $5, Dehn encourages patrons to bring their own radios or listen to the movies at 89.9 FM from inside the car. Before reusing, radios will be sanitized and remain in plastic containers for one week in an effort to disinfect them thoroughly.

The theater will not turn on the speakers on the poles. Dehn installed four exterior speakers to help with hearing the movie.

Bathrooms will be open. The theater will provide protective toilet seat covers in each stall to be disposed of in a trash can. Markers will be placed at each restroom entrance for maintaining a 6 feet distance from others. Every other stall also will be closed in an effort to adhere to the social distancing guidelines. Stalls will open close frequently in order to keep each stall completely sanitized.

Exterior hand washing stations will also be available.

The concession stand will be closed to the public. However, freshly made cheeseburgers, hot dogs, popcorn, jumbo pretzels and nachos will be offered. A variety of candy and bottled beverages from two beverage and snack carts in the exterior parking lot will be available.

In an April 3 Facebook post, Dehn said there is "a lot more" in place for the public's protection.

"I want everyone to feel confident that this is the safest, most sanitary way to not just enjoy a movie during these difficult times, but to actually enjoy being outside on a beautiful Spring/Summer/Fall night. With everything that we've been going through?" he wrote. "We deserve at least that. I hope you have the faith in me to have yours and my employees' health and best interests at heart. It would mean a lot to all of us to have your support this season. We need you."

Many commenting on the Facebook page are saying they are glad the theater is staying open and do not see a problem with its opening.