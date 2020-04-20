Memorial activities set for Lincolnshire-Riverwoods firefighter

Memorial and funeral activities will be held Tuesday and Wednesday for a Lincolnshire-Riverwoods Fire Protection District firefighter who died in an off-duty accident last week.

Mark Amore, 46, of McHenry, also worked as a heavy equipment operator at Addison-based PirTano Construction Co. He died Thursday when a construction vehicle he was using at Ben Watts Marina in Fox Lake went into the water and overturned, trapping him.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and statewide stay-at-home order, most memorial activities will be limited to family and a small contingent of uniformed personnel.

People wanting to honor Amore -- a former McHenry Township Fire Protection District firefighter -- can participate in a drive-through viewing at Justen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3700 W. Charles J. Miller Road, McHenry, between 1 and 6 p.m. Tuesday. Only family will be allowed inside the building.

Mourners should remain in their cars at the funeral home and follow signs in the parking lot.

A fire department drive-by salute is planned for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

A funeral is scheduled for 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Church of Holy Apostles, 5211 Bull Valley Road, McHenry.

Only immediate family members will be permitted inside the church. Limited honor guard and uniformed activity will be allowed at the church. Livestreaming of the funeral Mass will be available at client.tribucast.com/tcid/9804828.

A eulogy, bell-ringing ceremony, flag-folding presentation and badge-and-helmet presentation will occur outside the church before the procession to St. Patrick's Cemetery in McHenry.

Only Lincolnshire-Riverwoods Fire Protection District and McHenry Township Fire Protection District vehicles will be allowed in the procession to the cemetery. Vehicles from other fire departments can be parked along the procession route in McHenry.

Attendance at a graveside service will be limited to family and an honor guard.

Amore, whose father was former McHenry Township fire district Chief Wayne Amore, joined that department in the mid-1990s, following a stint as a radio operator with the McHenry County Emergency Services and Disaster Agency and other public-safety jobs. He joined the Lincolnshire-Riverwoods district in 2001.

Lincolnshire-Riverwoods Chief Tom Krueger described Amore as "a fireman's' fireman."

"He lived and breathed the fire department," Krueger said.

Amore also had an infectious smile and enjoyed boating and riding snowmobiles, Krueger said.

"He lived life to the fullest," Krueger said.

Purple and black memorial bunting hangs at all three Lincolnshire-Riverwoods stations to honor Amore.

Survivors include his wife, Jaimie; two children, Ayden and Brynlee; and his parents.

Memorials donations may be given to Midwest Athletes Against Childhood Cancer at maccfund.org. Donations for Amore's children's future needs can be sent to the Mark Amore Tribute Fund, care of Justen Funeral Home, 3700 W. Charles J. Miller Road, McHenry, IL, 60050.