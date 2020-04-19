April 19 COVID-19 cases per county; use our map to search by ZIP code

Cook County's Department of Public Health has a website, shown here at the end of March, that breaks down cases of COVID-19 suburb by suburb.

Not all the suburbs with cases are listed below.

Cook County

• As of Sunday, suburban Cook County had 8,739 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 385 deaths, according to the IDPH's coronavirus website (visit bit.ly/dhIDPHcovid19). In Chicago: 12,533 cases and 492 fatalities.

• The Cook County Department of Public Health on Sunday listed 423 cases in Des Plaines, 207 in Glenview, 129 in Mount Prospect, 105 in Park Ridge, 108 in Wheeling, 104 in Palatine, 93 in Schaumburg, 93 in Arlington Heights, 65 in Hoffman Estates, 59 in Elk Grove Village, 36 in Elgin (Cook County portion), 37 in Rolling Meadows, 36 in Prospect Heights and 30 in Buffalo Grove (Cook County portion)

DuPage County

• The DuPage County Health Department reports 1,693 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 87 deaths on its coronavirus website Saturday.

• Cases in some DuPage County towns include: 132 in Naperville (DuPage County portion), 115 in Addison, 113 in Bensenville, 89 in Lombard, 84 in Elmhurst, 81 in Glendale Heights, 76 in Willowbrook, 71 in West Chicago, 60 in Downers Grove, 54 in Aurora (DuPage County portion), 35 in Glen Ellyn and 33 in Lisle.

Lake County

• The Lake County Health Department lists 2,166 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 71 deaths on its coronavirus website as of Sunday.

• Cases in some Lake County towns include: 595 to 599 in Waukegan, 80 to 84 in Gurnee, 75 to 79 in Round Lake, 70 to 74 in Mundelein, 45 to 49 in Libertyville, 40 to 44 in Vernon Hills, 35 to 39 in both Buffalo Grove (Lake County portion) and Wauconda, 35 to 39 in Grayslake and 30 to 34 in both Lake Zurich and Lake Villa.

Kane County

• The Kane County Health Department confirms 607 cases of COVID-19 with 30 deaths on its website Sunday at kanehealth.com.

• Cases in some Kane County towns as of Sunday include: 221 in Aurora (Kane County portion), 130 in Elgin (Kane County portion), 48 in St. Charles, 40 in Carpentersville, 23 in South Elgin, 17 in Batavia, 17 in Geneva, 16 in North Aurora, 12 in Gilberts and 9 in Sugar Grove.

McHenry County

• There are 348 cases of COVID-19 and 16 deaths in McHenry County according to the health department's website on Saturday.

Will County

• There have been 1,603 cases of COVID-19 and 94 deaths, according to the Will County Health Department's website.

• Cases per town include 116 in Naperville (Will County portion), and 12 in Aurora (Will County portion).