V-E Day celebration going online -- and the public is asked to help

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the First Division Museum in Wheaton will not host the 75th V-E Day anniversary outdoors this spring.

But the show will go on -- online, that is.

A full day of activities had been planned at Cantigny Park.

However, the party is now going digital and everyone is invited to join in honoring and thanking World War II veterans.

In particular, the museum is asking the public to record 10-second videos with smartphones and upload them by Tuesday, May 5, to FDMuseum.org, where there are instructions.

The segments will be used in a "Cheer for Victory" video available for viewing on May 8, exactly 75 years after Victory in Europe Day in 1945 that ended World War II.

Honor Flight Chicago is helping promote the video's creation and plans to share the final product with as many World War II veterans as possible.

The video content can include anything from sharing photos of family members who served, swing dancing, 1940s fashion and songs, homemade confetti tossing and banging on pots and pans. More suggestions and video tips are posted on the First Division Museum website.

The site features other ways to participate in the virtual celebration, including family activities and links to educational V-E Day videos.