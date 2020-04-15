How to submit public comments for virtual Wheaton meeting

The Wheaton City Council will host a Zoom meeting on Monday. Daily Herald file photo

The Wheaton City Council will hold its first virtual meeting during the statewide stay-at-home order next Monday.

The city will host the live meeting on the Zoom video conferencing platform.

Residents can still weigh in on an agenda item or any other city issue by submitting public comments online at wheaton.il.us/publiccomment no later than 5 p.m. Monday. City Clerk Sharon Barrett-Hagen will read the comments during the Citizens to Be Heard section of the meeting.

Residents also can call (630) 260-2012 to leave a voicemail message or email comments to sbarrett-hagen@wheaton.il.us no later than 5 p.m. Monday. Include "Public Comment for Council Meeting" in the subject line.

Finally, residents can attend the meeting virtually at 7 p.m. Monday and share up to five minutes worth of comments per person. Here are the following options for joining the meeting:

• By phone: Call (312) 626-6799, and enter Meeting ID 938 4359 5949. When prompted, press # (no participant ID is required).

• By computer, tablet or device: Log on to www.Zoom.us, and provide Meeting ID 938 4359 5949, and password 469653.

The agenda for this meeting will be posted on the city's website by noon Friday.