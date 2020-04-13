New turf at Vernon Hills Athletic Complex expected to be ready by May 1

Work remains on schedule for the installation of synthetic turf on soccer fields at the Vernon Hills Athletic Complex.

Construction began in February to convert fields 10, 11 and 12 into two large fields with an artificial surface replacing the grass. The fields sit on the southeast corner of the complex.

Multiple entities and groups are funding the nearly $1.5 million project, which is expected to be complete by May 1.

Officials say the artificial turf will allow the fields to be used more often for tournaments, keeping the athletic complex competitive as a soccer destination.

David Brown, Vernon Hills' engineer/public works director, said weather has had a big impact on the grass fields since they opened in 2002.

"The record-setting rainfalls in May and early June of last year required many spring games to be rescheduled," he said. "An opportunity existed to mitigate the capital costs through partnering with our local soccer club and larger event coordinators to place a playing surface that would be less weather dependent."

Work on the project also included new netting, moving an irrigation system and installing a perimeter fencing. Brown says the 41-acre athletic complex has been a great asset to the community.

"Our village board is proud to be able to provide such a fantastic amenity to our residents," Brown said. "We are excited that the fields will be completed soon and athletes will be able to enjoy the VHAC."