None hurt in Palatine kitchen fire

No injuries were reported in a kitchen fire Saturday night in a single-family home in the 300 block of North Morris Drive in Palatine, authorities said.

A 911 call was placed by the homeowner at 6:47 p.m. Saturday. Palatine police officers were first on the scene and assisted two people out of the home. Palatine firefighters and ambulances from Arlington Heights and Long Grove soon arrived, and the fire was extinguished at 7:09 p.m.

"We had water on the fire very early in the incident," said Palatine Fire Department Battalion Chief Anthony Lavacchi.

Lavacchi said there were working smoke detectors inside the home. The cause and origin of the fire as well as the cost estimate of the damage were still under investigation.

The fire was mainly in the kitchen but extended into the attic, Lavacchi said. Because investigators were still on the scene Saturday night, Lavacchi said no further information would be available until Sunday morning.