Library surprised by mask giveaway, but all goes smoothly

Cars lined up outside the Vernon Area Public Library in Lincolnshire after a community member announced an unexpected giveaway of personal protective equipment. Photo courtesy of Catherine Savage

The Vernon Area Public Library in Lincolnshire has been closed to the public for a month due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the state's stay-at-home order.

So imagine the surprise when a long line of cars snaked around the facility Saturday afternoon after a community member unexpectedly announced a free giveaway of surgical masks. The library wasn't asked and didn't give permission for the giveaway, but more than 100 people responded to the announcement posted on Facebook.

The police were called to deal with the surprise traffic issue, but they allowed the giveaway to continue until all the personal protective equipment was handed out. The remaining cars were sent away.

The person who announced the giveaway said on Facebook that they purchased the masks to donate to "hospitals and my neighbors." After donating most of the masks to area hospitals, the rest were put aside for Saturday's event.

"It appears that this initiative is accomplishing as much good as it could have in the most calm way it could have," said library spokeswoman Catherine Savage.

Daily Herald staff writer Russell Lissau contributed.