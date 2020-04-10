LaPlante concedes in DuPage County Board primary race

Lynn LaPlante has ended her bid to become the Democratic nominee for a District 4 seat on the DuPage County Board.

The Glen Ellyn resident said she won't seek a partial recount of the results from the March 17 primary election that show her losing the nomination to fellow Democrat Hadiya Afzal by 48 votes.

Afzal received 4,447 votes in what was a five-way race and LaPlante got 4,399, according to official results. Three other candidates trailed far behind.

LaPlante said she decided not to pursue a discovery recount in an email sent Thursday to the Daily Herald.

"Due to health concerns within my family, I cannot physically participate in the discovery recount process," she wrote, "nor do I feel right asking others to go do so on my behalf, possibly putting themselves at risk."

If it wasn't for the COVID-19 pandemic, LaPlante said she would follow the usual protocol.

"But since we are most assuredly in unprecedented times," she said, "we all need to do our part to stay home and help flatten the curve."

Afzal will face incumbent Republican Tim Elliott of Glen Ellyn in the general election in November. The 20-year-old college student from Glen Ellyn says she's running for the county board seat because she wants to bring progressive policies to the community.

District 4 includes all or parts of Addison, Bloomingdale, Carol Stream, Glen Ellyn, Glendale Heights, Lisle, Lombard, Wheaton and Winfield.