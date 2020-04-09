Wheaton College provides free apartments for police, firefighters under self-quarantine

Wheaton College is offering housing to first responders three blocks away from campus. Daily Herald file photo

Wheaton College is providing apartments for city police and firefighters to self-quarantine from their families during the coronavirus pandemic.

The college signed an agreement with the city to offer free housing to Wheaton employees responding to the crisis as public health officials brace for an expected coronavirus surge. The DuPage County Health Department has so far reported 26 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Wheaton.

The college is making available 58 vacated units in the off-campus Terrace Apartments to police officers, firefighters and paramedics.

"Since our founding, Wheaton College has enjoyed a mutually beneficial relationship with the City of Wheaton," school President Philip Ryken said in an announcement of the agreement Thursday. "We are eager to support our first responders as they work selflessly to save lives in this community."

The apartment complex on College Avenue typically houses upperclassmen and graduate students three blocks from campus. But students began moving out of housing March 14, as the Christian liberal arts school switched to remote learning during the statewide stay-at-home order.

Terrace Apartments, purchased by the college in the 1980s and remodeled about 13 years ago, are not contiguous to other residences. The distance between the apartments and the main campus will ensure protection for students and personnel, officials said.

Wheaton Mayor Phil Suess thanked the college for its contribution.

"Wheaton's firefighters, paramedics and police officers are on the front lines of this pandemic when they respond to calls for assistance in the community," Suess said in a joint release with the school. "Even though our first responders are taking many precautions to ensure their safety, to have a place where they can safely self-isolate from their loved ones is a relief for many."