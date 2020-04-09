April 9 breakdown of suburban COVID-19 cases by county, and search by ZIP code

Cook County's Department of Public Health has a website, seen here in mid-March, that breaks down cases of COVID-19 suburb by suburb.

Cook County

• As of Thursday, suburban Cook County had 4,767 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 153 deaths, according to the IDPH's coronavirus website (visit bit.ly/dhIDPHcovid19). In Chicago: 6,648 cases and 198 fatalities.

• The Cook County Department of Public Health on Thursday listed 145 cases of COVID-19 in Glenview, 137 in Des Plaines, 69 in Park Ridge, 65 in Schaumburg, 52 in Palatine, 50 in Mount Prospect, 47 in Wheeling, 46 in Arlington Heights, 39 in Streamwood, 32 in Elk Grove Village, 27 in Hoffman Estates, 18 in Rolling Meadows, 17 in Buffalo Grove (Cook County portion), and nine in Prospect Heights. (Visit bit.ly/dhcookcovid19data for more towns.)

• The Cook County sheriff's office website has reported 1 death of a Cook County jail detainee; 276 detainees have tested positive, 49 negative, 21 are in the hospital, and 36 who previously tested positive have been moved to a recovery facility. Among sheriff's office employees, 172 had tested positive as of 5 p.m. Thursday.

Lake County

• The Lake County Health Department lists 1,124 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 29 deaths on its coronavirus website as of Thursday (visit bit.ly/dhlakecovid19).

• There are 230 to 234 cases in Waukegan, 45 to 49 in Round Lake, between 40 and 44 in Gurnee, 30 to 34 in Libertyville, 25 to 29 each in Mundelein, Buffalo Grove (Lake County portion) and Vernon Hills, 20 to 24 each in Lake Zurich and Wauconda, and 15 to 19 each in Grayslake and Lake Villa.

DuPage County

• The DuPage County Health Department reports 931 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 34 deaths on its coronavirus website Thursday (visit bit.ly/dhdupagecovid19).

• Cases per suburb include 78 in Naperville (DuPage portion), 60 each in Willowbrook and Addison, 54 in Lombard, 51 in Carol Stream, 48 in Downers Grove, 41 each in West Chicago and Bensenville, 40 in Elmhurst, 39 in Glendale Heights and 35 in Aurora (DuPage County portion).

Kane County

• The Kane County Health Department confirms 326 cases of COVID-19 with 20 deaths on its website Thursday at kanehealth.com.

• Cases per town include 109 in Aurora (Kane County portion), 69 in Elgin (Kane portion), 32 in St. Charles, 13 in Geneva, 12 in North Aurora, 10 in South Elgin, eight in Gilberts, and seven each in Batavia and Sugar Grove.

McHenry County

• There are 206 cases of COVID-19 and five deaths in McHenry County, according to the health department's website (bit.ly/dhmchenrycovid19) Thursday.

Will County

• There have been 1,012 cases of COVID-19 and 44 deaths, according to the Will County Health Department's website (bit.ly/dhwillcovid19) Thursday.

• Cases per town include 35 in Naperville (Will County portion) and eight in Aurora (Will County portion).

-- Jake Griffin