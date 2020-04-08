What's next for local Sanders supporters with no Bernie?

Former Vice President Joe Biden, left, and Sen. Bernie Sanders wave before a June 2019 debate. Sanders suspended his campaign Wednesday. Associated Press

U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders' exit from the Democratic presidential stakes leaves the field to presumptive nominee former Vice President Joe Biden.

But will supporters of the independent Vermont senator, known for their loyalty, switch sides?

"Today I am suspending my campaign," Sanders said in a Twitter post Wednesday. "But while the campaign ends, the struggle for justice continues on."

Wheaton Democrat Dan Bailey felt so strongly about Sanders, he campaigned door-to-door for him in Iowa in February.

"I see myself working like (heck) for the opposition's candidate to (President Donald) Trump," Bailey said. And, "I hope to go to Milwaukee as a delegate to help that process succeed," he added, regarding the Democratic National Convention this summer.

"It is essential to improve our national leadership. Later, we need to improve the election process ... make it more democratic, and more inclusive."

But Glen Ellyn native Alex Franklin, a longtime Sanders organizer, won't jump on the Biden bandwagon, saying he's put off by the former vice president's conduct toward women. Biden has faced criticism for previously hugging women; recently a Nevada state lawmaker contended he kissed the back of her head at a campaign event in 2014.

"I will not be voting for president this year since I am in a blue state," Franklin said.

Biden said last week he did not believe he had been inappropriate and promised to treat women respectfully.

Prominent Democrat and state Sen. Cristina Castro of Elgin said Sanders' move "does allow the party the opportunity to unify and work together to defeat Trump."