Match challenge issued for #214Cares fund

Only one week after its launch by the District 214 Education Foundation, the #214Cares Fund to support students and their families in economic need during the COVID-19 pandemic has received more than $38,000 in donations. With the Foundation additionally matching the first $10,000, the fund has generated nearly $50,000 already.

Now there's a new opportunity to grow the fund. An anonymous donor has provided $5,000 in a dollar-for-dollar match and is challenging community members to raise an additional $5,000, minimum, in the next several days. Assuming the challenge draws $5,000 in contributions, the fund will grow by $10,000 because of the donor's match.

Donations may be made at www.214foundation.org. In addition, donors may contribute via checks made out to "D214 Education Foundation" with "214 Cares" in the memo line and mailed to the Education Foundation, 2121 S. Goebbert Road, Arlington Heights, IL 60005. Gifts are tax-deductible to the extent of the law and will be receipted.

Money raised through #214Cares addresses basic and urgent needs of students and families amid the Covid-19 pandemic, which has created job loss and other stresses. Money will be allocated based on recommendations from counselors and administration and determinations by a committee comprising community members, retirees, Foundation trustees and District administrators. The dollars may support housing needs, utility needs, basic living needs, academic needs and more.

"It is incredibly inspiring to see our community come together to address the very real needs our students are facing right now," said Erin Holmes, Foundation executive director. "We are dedicated to the belief that by coming together, we can accomplish tremendous things. We are so grateful to all who have given already as part of this effort."

Holmes noted that even before the COVID-19 pandemic hit Illinois, about 30 percent of District 214 students were living in poverty.