Itasca church partners with Earthpaint to handout painting kits

The Rev. Bob Butler of The Center wore gloves and a mask as he distributed some of the 120 free painting kits that families can use to create fun and beautiful designs in their windows.

The Center ministry in Itasca partnered with EarthPaint, a nonprofit recycled paint manufacturer based in Wood Dale, on Wednesday to hand out the kits that allow folks to paint "stained glass" on their windows for the Easter holiday.

Diane Butler, also of The Center, artfully darted around with the kits and dropped them in the waiting vehicles' trunks.

A small line of cars filled the impromptu drive-through lane in the overflow commuter parking lot at Wood Dale and Irving Park roads in Wood Dale.

The kits, which came in a bucket, contained instructions, tape, paint, stirring sticks and everything needed to complete the project.

The Center was founded three years ago in Itasca.

EarthPaint, is a nonprofit recycled paint manufacturer based in Wood Dale.