West Chicago man's death under investigation
Updated 4/7/2020 8:38 PM
Chicago police are investigating the death of a West Chicago man, found early Tuesday morning on the Northwest Side of the city.
Marcus Livous, 45, was discovered unresponsive in a yard on the 100 block of North Avers Avenue about 6 a.m. and was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.
Area North detectives are conducting an investigation and the cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner.
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.