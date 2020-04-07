 

West Chicago man's death under investigation

 
Patricia Babcock McGraw
 
 
Updated 4/7/2020 8:38 PM

Chicago police are investigating the death of a West Chicago man, found early Tuesday morning on the Northwest Side of the city.

Marcus Livous, 45, was discovered unresponsive in a yard on the 100 block of North Avers Avenue about 6 a.m. and was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Area North detectives are conducting an investigation and the cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner.

