West Chicago man's death under investigation

Chicago police are investigating the death of a West Chicago man, found early Tuesday morning on the Northwest Side of the city.

Marcus Livous, 45, was discovered unresponsive in a yard on the 100 block of North Avers Avenue about 6 a.m. and was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

Area North detectives are conducting an investigation and the cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner.