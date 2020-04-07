Lake County Board emergency declaration will be revisited May 1

An emergency declaration allowing Lake County Board Chairwoman Sandy Hart and some nonelected county officials to sign contracts and make decisions relating to the COVID-19 pandemic without board approval will stand at least through the end of April.

During a meeting held remotely Tuesday morning and broadcast on the county's website, board members informally agreed that the declaration should fall in line with Gov. J.B. Pritzker's statewide emergency declaration and stay-at-home order, which expire April 30.

Board members also informally agreed to meet May 1 to consider extending the declaration for as long as Pritzker extend's the statewide emergency.

The county declaration had been set to expire May 4.

Under state law, emergency declarations let local officials coordinate resources and suspend certain normal procedures concerning government business to ensure the public's health and safety.

In addition to allowing decisions to be made without board approval, the Lake County declaration enables officials apply for state and federal emergency funds.

Previous county declarations have followed damaging thunderstorms, floods and other natural disasters.

Hart, a Lake Bluff Democrat, issued an initial seven-day emergency declaration March 13 at the start of the health crisis in Illinois. Three days later, with the pandemic worsening, the board voted to extend the declaration 45 days until May 4.

Many suburban leaders have issues similar declarations.

During Tuesday's discussion, Hart said she hasn't yet used the order for any reason.

No board members opposed Tuesday's proposal to revisit the declaration May 1. That wasn't the case when the board voted to extend the declaration beyond seven days on March 13.

At that meeting, Republican Michael Danforth of Fox River Grove expressed concern about powers he said state law gives Hart through the declaration, including the ability to seize private property and ban the sale of alcohol and firearms.

Danforth suggested a 30-day cap on the emergency powers, which led to Round Lake Beach Republican Dick Barr proposing, lobbying for and then withdrawing amendments that would shorten the duration of the declaration.

Barr later was criticized by several Democratic commissioners for extending the meeting.

Both Danforth and Barr were silent during the discussion Tuesday.

Board members who spoke on the proposal overwhelmingly supported aligning with the statewide declaration.

"I think that makes the most sense," Highland Park Democrat Paul Frank said.

The proposal got verbal support from one Republican, Lake Forest's Mike Rummel.

Also Tuesday, the Lake County Forest Preserve District board, which consists of the same 21 members as the county board, designated four officials to conduct day-to-day operations, spend money and take other action to deal with pandemic-related matters.

Unlike Hart, forest board President Angelo Kyle doesn't have the power under state law to declare an emergency.

Kyle, Frank, Rummel and Executive Director Ty Kovach got the nod.

• Daily Herald staff writer Mick Zawislak contributed to this report.