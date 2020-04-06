Despite earlier rejections, Rolling Meadows now open to Meacham Road project

Twice rejected in the past, a proposal to widen a portion of Meacham Road in Rolling Meadows and Schaumburg has new life.

Schaumburg officials have long-sought the expansion of the two-lane rural road north of Algonquin Road into at least three lanes, going as far as a mile north up to Old Plum Grove Road in Rolling Meadows.

But Rolling Meadows aldermen rejected those overtures in 2014 and 2016, amid cost concerns and vocal opposition from nearby residents in Palatine Township.

Now the project is back on the table after four Rolling Meadows aldermen -- all new to the city council since the last time the topic was broached -- said they were open to a reconstructed three-lane road, subject to certain conditions.

Those would include the city not taking responsibility for long-term maintenance of its portion of the road, which is estimated to be $375,000 over a nearly-two-decade life cycle, plus $1 million to resurface.

The original cost estimate to reconstruct the one-mile stretch of Meacham -- including the addition of a middle turn lane, and installing new storm sewers and curbs and gutters -- was $7 million. Of that amount, $4 million in federal funds were secured, and the state committed to $2.5 million, leaving Rolling Meadows and Schaumburg to split the rest. But the state funding commitment came with a key string attached: jurisdiction of the state road would be transferred to the towns, which would have to pay to maintain it.

While costs have likely increased, changes in the federal grant program also mean there's $500,000 less that could be earmarked to the project, according to Rob Horne, Rolling Meadows' public works director.

But what's also changed, Horne said, is state officials' willingness to make a deal without a jurisdictional transfer.

At the end of the day, Rolling Meadows and Schaumburg would each be on the hook for at least $500,000 in project costs.

Horne said adding the extra lane could lead to a reduction in crashes on Meacham, while providing economic benefits for the city and region.

Alderman Lara Sanoica said the roadway widening could be a "worthwhile endeavor," because of what it would mean for public safety and economic development. Sanoica, along with council members Nick Budmats, Kevin O'Brien and Jenifer Vinezeano, supported the possible three-lane widening, in an unofficial straw poll vote during a meeting last week. The council rejected the prospect of a five-lane road, which has been proposed in the past.

The only current aldermen who previously voted on the road expansion remain opposed to any widening. Mike Cannon and John D'Astice noted the neighborhood opposition and climbing costs.

"Why should our residents have to pay for a street that a majority of them probably don't even use?" D'Astice said.

With the council's direction, Horne said he would have further discussions with state and Schaumburg officials before aldermen vote on any formal funding commitment.