Seniors decorate umbrellas to benefit Alzheimer's Association

This is an example of the umbrellas that have been decorated by residents at Belmont Village Senior Living in Glenview for an online auction to benefit a local chapter of the Alzheimer's Association. courtesy of Belmont Senior Living

Dorothy Ward applies her artistry to an umbrella at Belmont Village Senior Living in Glenview. Residents have been decorating the umbrellas for an online auction to benefit a local chapter of the Alzheimer's Association. courtesy of Belmont Senior Living

Anne Dolan shows her decorated umbrella. Residents of Belmont Village Senior Living in Glenview have been decorating the umbrellas for an online auction to benefit a local chapter of the Alzheimer's Association. courtesy of Belmont Senior Living

Marilyn Elder shows the umbrella that she decorated. Residents of Belmont Village Senior Living in Glenview have been decorating the umbrellas for an online auction to benefit a local chapter of the Alzheimer's Association. courtesy of Belmont Senior Living

Ann Gerrish paints hearts onto an umbrella. Residents of Belmont Village Senior Living in Glenview have been decorating the umbrellas for an online auction to benefit a local chapter of the Alzheimer's Association. courtesy of Belmont Senior Living

Residents of a Glenview senior living community have been decorating umbrellas recently for an online auction to benefit a local chapter of the Alzheimer's Association.

Starting with white umbrellas and using acrylic and fabric paints, residents of all skill levels have been creating designs that range from elaborate and detailed to simple and beautiful. The type of paint being applied allows the umbrellas to be used for their intended purpose without being damaged.

"We were thinking about ways that our residents could be creative and give back to the community even though we are sheltering in place," said Jim Faust, Belmont Village Glenview's activity program coordinator. "Our residents are cooped up indoors because of COVID-19 and we wanted to shelter our residents with creativity, positivity and hope through these umbrellas, and repel the negativity and anxiety."

Faust said the residents are practicing proper social distancing during the activity. He has been working with residents one-on-one as they come up with an artistic design, then apply it to the umbrella.

The auction has been tentatively scheduled for the second week of April. Photos of the residents with their umbrellas will be posted on social media to showcase the initiative, Faust said.

"People can then buy raffle tickets online from the comfort of their own home and donate to an amazing cause that impacts our residents," Faust said.

Auction details are still being worked out. For updates, check the Belmont Village Senior Living Glenview Facebook page.