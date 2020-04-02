Naperville dorm could help city safety employees isolate

Geiger Hall on the campus of North Central College in Naperville is empty after the college switched to online instruction and closed residence halls March 18. An agreement between the college and the city of Naperville makes the dorm available to city public safety employees if they need a place to self-isolate because of exposure or potential exposure to COVID-19. Courtesy of North Central College

Naperville first responders will have access to a North Central College dorm in the event they need to self-isolate because of exposure or potential exposure to COVID-19, authorities said.

The college near downtown Naperville has entered into an agreement with the city to provide space in Geiger Hall for police officers, firefighters, emergency medical technicians and telecommunicators who may need a place to live alone if exposed to the virus.

City employees have not yet begun staying in the residence hall, which is empty after the college began remote instruction and closed dorms March 18. If they do, they will use rooms well-suited for single occupancy and situated away from the small number of students who remain on campus, the college said in a news release.

"The college has long been a cornerstone Naperville organization and we take great pride in being able to step up in support of the city's first responders in a time of need," North Central College President Troy D. Hammond said in a news release. "The college remains ready to serve and to continue to collaborate with the city to confront this crisis."

Mayor Steve Chirico said in a news release the city is providing personal protective equipment and additional safety protocols to protect first responders, but their jobs put them at increased risk for contracting the virus because of daily exposure to the public.

"This agreement enables us to help protect our first responders and their families, to further prevent the spread of the virus and to continue providing essential emergency services to the community during this pandemic," Chirico said.