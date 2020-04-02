Lake in the Hills principal kicks off e-learning with fun, touching song parody

Tony Venetic, principal of Marlowe Middle School in Lake in the Hills, misses his students. So he put together a funny and touching video message to share with them, to the tune of "Do You Want to Build a Snowman." Facebook Video Screenshot

Marlowe Middle School Principal Tony Venetico is like a lot of educators out there -- he misses his students during this time of social distancing. So he decided to reach out to them with a video to encourage e-learning and let them know he's thinking of them.

Venetico admits that his song parody, set to "Do You Want to Build a Snowman" from "Frozen," may not feature the best singing you've ever heard, but his message is an important one.

"The extra time at home missing my students is giving me time to explore some creative ventures," said Venetico, who's in his second year as principal at Marlowe. "I'm also not a good singer, which to me is so important. We always encourage our students to put their authentic selves out there and not worry about how others are going to respond or react."

So Venetico included the hashtag #YouDontHaveToSingWellToHaveFun when he shared it on the school's Facebook and Twitter accounts.

"The response has been really positive so far, so maybe it's time to start working on video number two ... haha!"

We're all for that, Mr. Venetico!