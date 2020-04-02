19-year-olds suffer serious injuries in Naperville crash

Two 19-year-old passengers were taken to a hospital with "potentially life-threatening injuries" after a crash Wednesday evening in Naperville, authorities said.

The crash occurred about 7:26 p.m. on Washington Street at 12th Avenue, when police said a 51-year-old Naperville man driving a Honda Accord failed to yield at a stop sign and struck a Ford Focus driven by a 24-year-old Lisle man.

Police said in a news release the Honda was heading west on 12th and the Ford was driving north on Washington when it was struck. After the collision, the Ford lost control and hit a utility pole just north of the intersection of 12th and Washington.

The teens taken to the hospital after the crash are a man and a woman, police said, but no other identifying information was released.

The driver of the Honda has been cited for failure to yield at a stop sign, but police said the investigation remains ongoing.

Traffic unit officers trained in accident reconstruction responded to the scene Wednesday evening. The city issued a Naper Notify alert saying the intersection was expected to be closed for several hours and asking drivers to seek alternate routes.

Washington Street between Ogden Avenue and Bauer Road was reopened to traffic about 11:37 p.m. Wednesday, police said.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Sgt. Ricky Krakow at (630) 305-5477 or krakowr@naperville.il.us.