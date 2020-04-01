Morton Arboretum closing after visitors flout social distancing warnings

The Morton Arboretum will remain closed through the end of the month starting Thursday. Daily Herald report

The Morton Arboretum will close its doors after visitors failed to adhere to social distancing guidelines, officials said in a news release.

The Lisle tree campus threatened to cut off access to its natural beauty if visitors ignored warnings to maintain 6 feet distance. On Wednesday, the arboretum took that step, shutting down through the end of the month in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Its 16 miles of trails had provided respite for people weary of cabin fever during the statewide stay-at-home order.

"The Morton Arboretum kept its 1,700 acres available for essential outdoor activity as long as it was safe and prudent to do so," President and CEO Gerard Donnelly said in announcing the closure. "Though the majority of visitors complied with social distancing requirements, some unfortunately did not. Proactively closing at this time is in the best interest of public health and safety."

Park and forest preserve district officials also have warned they may be forced to close to crack down on crowds.