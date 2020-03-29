Man in his 60s succumbs to COVID-19 at Edward Hospital in Naperville

A DuPage County man in his 60s has died at Edward Hospital in Naperville as a result of the COVID-19 virus, officials confirmed Sunday.

Keith Hartenberger, spokesman for the Edward-Elmhurst Health system, said that due to federal privacy laws the hospital is unable to reveal any further details.

It is the first COVID-19-related death at Edward, Hartenberger said, and the third in the Edward-Elmhurst Health system.

The system is doing well on staffing and capacity and supplies, he added.

"Of course, we're very mindful of all of those issues in light of the expected surge, and so we're being very judicious in our use of supplies and, of course, monitoring that and continuing, as we would normally, looking for sources for supplies," Hartenberger said.

He said there has been an outpouring of donations, including personal protective equipment, both medical grade and hand-sewn masks.

"It has just been incredibly heartwarming and motivating and uplifting for everybody at Edward-Elmhurst Health to see the response from the community," Hartenberger said. "Not that we wouldn't have expected it. But to see it in action is just very inspiring for the entire staff."

Hospital staff is asking the public to protect itself by following social distancing guidelines and tips to be safe and healthy, such as hand-washing and avoiding close contact with others.