Some suburbanites learning new skills while sheltering at home

Wauconda resident Kevin Delaney is learning to play guitar while stuck at home because of Illinois' shelter-in-place order. Courtesy of Kevin Delaney

While millions of Chicago-area residents are stuck at home to avoid contracting or spreading the COVID-19 virus, some are taking advantage of the time by developing new skills.

They've turned to the internet and other sources of information to learn how to play instruments, perform home maintenance, become better cooks and more.

Wauconda resident Kevin Delaney is learning to play guitar, thanks to a great offer from a renowned manufacturer of musical instruments and equipment.

"Fender is offering three months of free guitar lessons during this time period," said Delaney, whose job as a sales representative for State Graphics in Wheeling has been put on hold because of the crisis. "I have already learned the opening riff to 'Satisfaction.'"

Hoffman Estates resident Maureen Donehey and her husband, Dennis Nykiel, have a trip planned to Athens, Greece, later this year. So while they're self-quarantining, the retired teachers are learning some basic Greek through an audio CD course they purchased.

"We want to be able to be extra respectful to all the servers, hotel employees and shopkeepers by using appropriate greetings and cordial expressions," Donehey said. "If by unfortunate chance our trip has to be rescheduled ... we will still be able to practice our new language skills at our favorite Greek restaurants."

Freelance artist Serena Guerra and her family just moved into a house in Downers Grove that needs repairs. Her mom and stepdad were supposed to visit from Ohio to help, but the stay-home orders in both states put an end to that plan.

Now Guerra and her husband, Jeff Castaneda, are learning to do the repairs themselves.

"We have to paint the walls and fix some cracks and trim issues," Guerra said. "There's also some issues with the plumbing."