Roosevelt University Schaumburg campus student diagnosed with COVID-19

According to a memo sent to staff at Roosevelt University's Schaumburg campus Thursday, a student in the College of Pharmacy was diagnosed with COVID-19 the same day.

The student had last been on the campus on March 16 and 17, and this is the first reported case of the virus at Roosevelt University, the memo stated.

Known direct contacts of the student have been notified and advised to self-quarantine, according to the memo. It suggested that anyone on the Schaumburg campus those particular days may choose to self-quarantine until March 31. Any employee displaying symptoms or diagnosed with COVID-19 was advised to notify Human Resources. Students displaying symptoms should notify the Dean of Students.