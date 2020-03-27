Lisle Chinese culture school donates masks, protective gear to hospital, doctors

Grateful Edward-Elmhurst Health and DuPage Medical Group executives received medical masks from volunteers of Ray Chinese School Friday morning.

"What I really want the community to know is we are all in this together," said Sanjeeb Khatua, executive vice president and chief physician executive for Edward-Elmhurst Health, as the boxes were unloaded at Edward Hospital in Naperville.

"If I could give you guys a hug, I would," said Marianne Spencer, Edward-Elmhurst's vice president of operations.

The Lisle-based school donated about 8,000 masks -- N95 and nonsurgical -- plus face shields, examination gloves and protective clothing.

Jason Xi, vice president of the language-and-culture school, and Jie Su, chairman of its boards, spoke of how the volunteers got creative in sourcing the materials. Hospital executives asked them to share their contacts.

Su also said the group learned to be wary of scammers, after it discovered one website it ordered materials on was fake.

The school is trying to find more materials for other hospitals.

"The Chinese-American community supports and will continue to support our health care professionals in fighting the novel coronavirus, and we extend our sincere gratitude for their services," a prepared statement from the school said. "Spread love, be stronger, we get through this difficult time together."