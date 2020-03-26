Streamwood neighbors dance away the stay-at-home blues

Larry Pahl and his dog, Lovey, stop on their walk to visit with Paige Cruz and take part in a daily dance party that's been held all week in a Streamwood neighborhood. Courtesy of Bonnie Davidson

Dawn Schiller, left, and Lauren Crites do the twist during on of their Streamwood neighborhood's daily outdoor dance parties. Neighbors have been dancing all week as a way to get out and lift their spirits during the state-ordered stay-at-home period. Courtesy of Bonnie Davidson

What to do when you're stuck at home much of the day, faithfully abiding by a state-imposed stay-at-home order and doing your part to slow the spread of the coronavirus?

If you're on Bonnie Davidson's block in Streamwood, you throw a daily outdoor dance party.

All week, Davidson and her neighbors have been taking to their sidewalks and front yards to dance away their worries, at least for a little while, to songs like the Village People's "YMCA," Aretha Franklin's "Respect" and Let's Twist Again by Chubby Checker's "Let's Twist Again."

They're practicing social distancing, of course, and have no plans to stop anytime soon. All are invited for the daily gatherings at 2 p.m., Bonnie tells us.

"If the virus is determined, so are we," she says.