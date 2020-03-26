Streamwood neighbors dance away the stay-at-home blues
What to do when you're stuck at home much of the day, faithfully abiding by a state-imposed stay-at-home order and doing your part to slow the spread of the coronavirus?
If you're on Bonnie Davidson's block in Streamwood, you throw a daily outdoor dance party.
All week, Davidson and her neighbors have been taking to their sidewalks and front yards to dance away their worries, at least for a little while, to songs like the Village People's "YMCA," Aretha Franklin's "Respect" and Let's Twist Again by Chubby Checker's "Let's Twist Again."
They're practicing social distancing, of course, and have no plans to stop anytime soon. All are invited for the daily gatherings at 2 p.m., Bonnie tells us.
"If the virus is determined, so are we," she says.
