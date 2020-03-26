Streamwood man fatally struck by vehicle in Hanover Park

Hanover Park police are investigating the death of a 46-year-old pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle late Tuesday night in the area of Irving Park Road and East Avenue.

Chetankumbar S. Patel of Streamwood was found in the roadway by officers and paramedics who responded to the call about 11:18 p.m. He was transported to St. Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates where he was pronounced dead at 11:53 p.m., according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Officers determined the vehicle involved in the crash had been driven by a 70-year-old man. Hanover Park detectives, with assistance from the Metropolitan Emergency Response and Investigation Team, were continuing to investigate Thursday.

No charges have been filed in the ongoing case.