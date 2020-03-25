Body of 50-year-old woman found in a Fox Lake channel

The body of a 50-year-old woman found Tuesday in a channel on Fox Lake has been identified as a local resident, according to Police Chief Jimmy Lee.

Cheryl Skinner lived with her family in the village of Fox Lake. Her body was found in water near her house by a few fishermen, Lee said.

Police received a call about the body at 12:14 p.m. and responded immediately, Lee said.

"She was last seen by her family the evening before," Lee said. "Her husband got up early in the morning and left to go to work."

Skinner's death is under investigation as detectives wait for the results of an autopsy scheduled for today, he said.

The cause of death remains unknown, but Lee said the water in the channel was deep enough that she could have drowned.

"When the divers went in to get her out, they weren't standing on the bottom ... so it was deep," he said.

"Nobody's in custody, nobody's a suspect until we know what happened," Lee added. "It could have been an accidental death."

Initial indications did not show any signs of trauma prior to death, he said.

After speaking with the family, Lee said police learned Skinner frequently took walks near the channel in the morning.

Police will provide more information after the autopsy, Lee said.